Chris Brown’s Newest Video Is Visually Stunning, But Where’s Kendrick Lamar?

Chris Brown isn’t letting his current legal troubles stop him from pleasing his fans. His latest has the oft-troubled crooner taking on the role of a samurai in “Autumn Leaves”.

And while the setting and cinematography are gorgeous, we’re wondering why Kendrick Lamar, who appears as a guest on the song, didn’t make it into the video.

We know Chris can rap a little, but him lip-synching Kendrick’s bars while wading in the ocean isn’t really what we were hoping for from this collaboration.

Posted January 23, 2015

