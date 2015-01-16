Chris Brown Has Probation Revoked; Prison A Strong Possibility [VIDEO]

It was all good just a week ago.

Chris Brown is back in hot water again, as his probation stemming from the Rihanna incident was revoked. According to TMZ, Breezy was attending court for a progress report, when the judge ran down a list of issues with the R&B singer. First on the list, were multiple shootings that occurred during his performances. Aside from the recent incident in San Jose — which Brown was never cleared to participate in — was his Pre-VMA party shooting that resulted in Suge Knight being shot six times, in addition to two others suffering gunshot wounds. And while these incidents may be completely isolated, the judge fears that Brown’s presence may result in people being shot or seriously injured.

Additionally, the judge had an issue with the Virginia native being arrested twice while on probation — once for an assault in DC, and for throwing a rock at his mother’s car in rehab. The embattled star had reportedly also made comments about “guns and knives” during a group rehab session.

A formal trial will be held on March 20, where a judge will have to decide if Brown needs more time behind bars. The probation officer believes that Breezy is focusing too much on his career, and not enough on his rehab and community service. The officer also believes the star shows a “pattern of making choices that are counterproductive.”

