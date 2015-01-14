CLOSE
New Male Birth Control! Fellas Would You Use It? (Poll)

A new male birth control derived in India could hit the medical industry as early as 2016. It’s called Vasalgel and it works just like a vasectomy guys. A polymer gel is injected into the vas deferens and blocks the flow of sperm to prevent pregnancy. Lab test results have boosted that the new birth control method is effective in preventing pregnancy for up to 6 months and is reversible. So fellas, if government approved, would you try this new birth control method?

 

Photos
