After a shooting erupted at a performance in San Jose, Chris Brown has requested that his team no longer book him at “hood clubs.” According to TMZ, Breezy’s request applies to all venues with a history of violence and security issues. The recent incident resulted in five people being injured, which he wants no parts of. The report states that he’s making this adjustments to protect himself, his team and his fans.

Shortly after this ordeal played itself out, the R&B superstar performed at a venue in San Diego the following night.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Chris Brown Will No Longer Perform At “Hood” Clubs [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

@TheKidSkoob Posted January 14, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: