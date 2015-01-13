After countless petitions, movements united by hashtags and sponsors pulling their ads, VH1’s controversial show “Sorority Sisters” will be just a memory come Friday night when the final episode airs at 11:10pm, reports say. While it hasn’t been confirmed that the show will never return, this move is pretty self-explanatory.

Two of the show’s AKA’s — — were suspended along with 25 others for appearing on the show.

Since it’s premiere in December, “Sorority Sisters” raised debates about double standards on reality TV. The cast and producers were accused of tarnishing the Greek tradition by putting it on display.

Welp, all the boycotting has worked. Ba-bye girls.

Greeks Around The World Rejoice: ‘Sorority Sisters’ Cancelled? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Shamika Sanders Posted January 13, 2015

