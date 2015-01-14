Nas Featured In Unreleased Beastie Boys Video For “Too Many Rappers”

The Beastie Boys released their last album, Hot Sauce Committee Part Two, nearly four years ago in May 2011. One of the release’s biggest draws came courtesy of a Nas feature on the track “Too Many Rappers.” Now, years later, an unreleased video for the track has surfaced after being discovered by a user on a message board dedicated to the historic hip-hop group.

The Roman Coppola directed visuals features Nas alongside MCA, Ad-Rock, and Mike D romping around a grocery store as they perform the track.

Check out the video below:

In a different bit of recent news, Beastie Boys rapper Ad-Rock recently sounded off on Republican politician Jeb Bush for co-opting a famous line from the group’s 1987 hit “Fight For Your Right.”

.@JebBush !?! With the Fight For Your Right reference !?!?! #C'monSon — ADROCK (@adrock) January 10, 2015

January 14, 2015

