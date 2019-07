Trey Songz is busy with a new album and tour, but he’s decided to slow the pace a little and give the ladies something to talk about.

Here’s Trigga’s latest offering, “Slow Motion”.

Listen below.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Trey Songz – “Slow Motion” [MUSIC] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

@TheKidSkoob Posted January 14, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: