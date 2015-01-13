Madonna took the voguing trend— first popularized in the 1960s by Blacks and Latinos from Harlem— and turned it into a number one hit song in 1990. From a 2008 recording, it looked like Rihanna was trying to get a piece of that action.

Rih originally recorded the track in 2008 for Fashion Rocks, and she actually didn’t sound that bad. That’s until we heard the studio version, thanks to Revolt. Some things are better left untouched.

We applaud the effort, but this is ONE thing we will leave to Madonna. She can, at least, get that right.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

The World Thought We Needed Rihanna To Cover Madonna’s “Vogue,” And, Boy, Were They Wrong [LISTEN] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: