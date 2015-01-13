There’s no denying that the new FOX hit Empire made a huge splash with its huge ratings debut last week. From powerful performances from an ensemble cast, led by Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, to an impeccable soundtrack produced and curated by Timbaland, the show has huge appeal for its already massive audience.

For those who love the music, the Empire soundtrack is now available on Spotify. FOX promises to make the music from the show accessible weekly on Spotify and iTunes.

Check out Empire: Music From The Piilot on Spotify below. Happy listening.

The ‘Empire’ Soundtrack Is Available On Spotify was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted January 13, 2015

