Nicki Minaj, who just released The Pinkprint this week, visited “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to speak about a variety of topics, including her past jobs as an office manager and a waitress at Red Lobster.

“I probably waited on people in this audience, as a matter of fact,” the rapper said. “If you’ve ever eaten at Red Lobster, I probably took your order.”

Working at Red Lobster actually served a very important purpose in Minaj’s life, according to the singer/actress/MC.

“That’s what made me want to hurry up and follow my dream,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is not for me. I’ve gotta hurry up and get out of here before it’s too late.’”

Minaj, who also performed “Bed of Lies” during her “Tonight Show” appearance, said her first dream wasn’t actually rap-related.

“I went to school for acting,” she said. “So, I wanted to be an actress first. I wanted to sing but I thought it was a little bit boring. Then, I wanted to rap because that’s what the dudes were doing. I felt like, ‘If I could do what the guys did, I could be cooler.’ Then, I started sharpening my skills in rap.”

To watch Minaj’s interview and her sharpened rap skills, check the video below.

Nicki Minaj Reveals Jobs She Had Before Stardom, Performs “Bed Of Lies” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

andreswrites Posted December 17, 2014

