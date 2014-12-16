CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Home

Nicki Minaj Is Releasing A Calendar…Nothing Else Needs To Be Said [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Nicki-Minaj-Calendar-1

 

With ‘The Pinkprint‘ in stores now, Nicki Minaj is preparing for a major run over the next few months.

 

And as a born hustler, the Queens MC is releasing her new project in four exclusive bundles. The items include autographed photos, albums, posters and more.

 

But, the most popular item in the bundles just might be the calendar that comes in three of the available packs. If your interest hasn’t peaked just yet, we’ve got a glimpse of what your year can look like.

 

Go ahead and start 2015 off right.

Nicki-Minaj-Calendar-2 Nicki-Minaj-Calendar-3 Nicki-Minaj-Calendar-4 Nicki-Minaj-Calendar-5 Nicki-Minaj-Calendar-6 Nicki-Minaj-Calendar-7 Nicki-Minaj-Calendar-8 Nicki-Minaj-Calendar-9 Nicki-Minaj-Calendar-10 Nicki-Minaj-Calendar-11 Nicki-Minaj-Calendar-12 Nicki-Minaj-Calendar-13

kevin-hart-grandpa-o

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Nicki Minaj Is Releasing A Calendar…Nothing Else Needs To Be Said [PHOTOS] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

main stage , nicki minaj , The Pinkprint

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 5 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close