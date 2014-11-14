How Eminem Gave Us 7 Minutes Of Greatness! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

11.14.14
Eminem is arguably one of the best lyricist of our time, so it’s nothing for him to kill a freestyle! Listen to the Front Page to hear a snippet of the seven minutes of greatness he delivered during a recent cypher he released!

Click here for more in the Front Page News and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

