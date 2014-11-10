Uh, where’s the Beyhive when you need them? A racist white guy decided to call into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and go in on Beyonce for her weird court side episode. Listen to the audio player to hear the shots he fired at Bey!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Is This The REAL Reason Beyonce Was Caught Looking Crazy? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Beyonce Shows Love To Kelly Rowland’s New Son; New Tracklist Is Fake?Did Beyonce’s

RELATED: Bodyguard Confirm Her Decision To Divorce Jay Z?

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Racist White Guy Comes For Beyonce! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com