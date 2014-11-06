Eddie O BLOG: “TNF”: A Good Ol’ Fashion Ohio Battle!

Well, well, well! We are on the eve of another “Thursday Night Football” matchup, & unlike the travesty we witnessed last week ( the Saints pummeling the Panthers) this SHOULD be a good one! The battle of Ohio! The Bengals vs. the Browns, & let me tell you, there’s already some great story lines brewing. Especially the Browns cutting wide receiver Greg Little. He’s got a ‘Steve Smith’ vendetta, & he said he was going to ‘make them pay’ for cutting him! Well we’ll see, but I hope you’re getting your “Football Frenzy” picks in…that $5,000 @ stake sure could come in handy! Hahaha!!! Be good folks, I’m OUT!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: