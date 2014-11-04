CLOSE
Eddie O BLOG: I Hope You Voted MAAAAAANNNNN!!!!

Alright…I hope you did it. I hope you went out there, or did electronically, or did it early, or you’re like myself & headed to shut the polls down…..I just hope that you VOTED!!! I know I say this a lot, but I’m going to say it again. Too many people have sacrificed too much (in some cases their LIVES) for us to take this opportunity for granted. I remember when I turned 18 years old, & one of the most exciting things to me was getting to vote that November (& yes, I voted for ya Bill!). So I’m not going to talk your head off, I just want you to remember the reason for voting is much BIGGER than the candidates! Okay ya’ll, got to go to my precinct & cast that ballot! I’m OUT!!!

