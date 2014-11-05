Rapper/singer T-Pain appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series and sang a few of his hits without auto-tune.

He did it to prove that he could sing without his signature pitch corrector. “People felt like I was using it to sound good,” he said to NPR’s All Things Considered. “But I was just using it to sound different.” Well, prove it he did.

Accompanied only by a man on a keyboard, he sounded amazing on his songs, “Buy You a Drank,” “Up Down,” and “Drankin’ Patna. “We’re sure this will video will put all T-Pain bad talk to rest. Watch the video below.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Juvenile Announces He’s Back On Cash Money

Pharrell Named To Apollo Theater’s Board Of Directors

Da Brat Talks Incomplete ‘Not Tonight’ Reunion + Shades Wendy Williams [VIDEO]

T-Pain Singing Without Auto-Tune Might Be The Best Thing You’ll Hear All Day was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted November 5, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: