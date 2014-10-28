CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Eddie O BLOG: NBA Season Starts Tonight!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment

That’s Right! It’s on now!! The 2014-2015 NBA season officially kicks off TONIGHT! This is a great time of year for sports fans! The NFL is rolling strong, World Series is rockin’, & now the NBA starts! I must say I feel really good about this season; lots of great story lines, good off season trades, promising rookies, it’s got it all man! You also know, the Charlotte Hornets are going to work! I think they’ll definitely make the semis in the East, & have a good shot @ the finals (that’s right, remember I said it)! Aight ya’ll, off to check out some of these games….I’m OUT!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 6 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close