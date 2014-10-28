Eddie O BLOG: NBA Season Starts Tonight!!!

That’s Right! It’s on now!! The 2014-2015 NBA season officially kicks off TONIGHT! This is a great time of year for sports fans! The NFL is rolling strong, World Series is rockin’, & now the NBA starts! I must say I feel really good about this season; lots of great story lines, good off season trades, promising rookies, it’s got it all man! You also know, the Charlotte Hornets are going to work! I think they’ll definitely make the semis in the East, & have a good shot @ the finals (that’s right, remember I said it)! Aight ya’ll, off to check out some of these games….I’m OUT!

