Rick Ross – ‘Hood Billionaire’ (Artwork) + Intro Snippet [VIDEO]

MMG is one of the few crews/labels that gets it right in terms of digital content. November 24 is a little over a month away, but Rozay delivers a quick visual to show he’s already about his paper. In this six-minute clip, Ross is seen digging up some money he had stashed away is a deserted neck of the woods. After their cover is blown, we get a glimpse of the two album covers for ‘Hood Billionaire‘ and a snippet of the album’s introductory track.

Immediately following the promo, we see what the buzz is on Stalley‘s debut album ‘Ohio‘. Every member of the MMG clique makes an appearance to promote the project, with Meek’s presence felt in spirit. Pre-order ‘Ohio‘ before it drops on October 27.

@TheKidSkoob Posted October 20, 2014

