Grab your Manolo Blahniks and your Cosmos because there are whispers that another “Sex And The City” movie is on the way!

It’s been four years since Carrie and her girls visited The New Middle East in “Sex nd The City 2,” and 10 years since the last episode of the “Sex and the City” series aired on HBO. Now Jennifer Hudson has hinted that it’s possible that Warner Bros. may be rounding the ladies up yet again to round a trilogy!

J.Hud spilled some tea about another “SATC” film during a chat with “Dish Nation” this week! “I think it might be [happening],” she said, revealing that she’s been approached about participating in the film. “Somebody just came to me talking about that. So if it’s in the talks, it might happen. So look for it.”

MUST READ: Comic Book “Sex And The City” In The Works

In the 2008 original movie, she played Louise from St. Louis, and she supplied a song for the “SATC 2” soundtrack in 2010. If another “Sex and the City” movie happens, there’s a good chance she’d be involved with the production in some capacity.

Warner Bros. hasn’t confirmed that “Sex and the City 3” is on its slate of projects just yet, but series star Sarah Jessica Parker said earlier this year that she would definitely be interested in another sequel.

“A part of me thinks there is one last chapter to tell,” SJP told InStyle magazine back in January. “But timing is a peculiar thing. It isn’t a decision that can wait for ever. I don’t want to have to wear muuumuus!”

READ MORE:

JHud Wants More Sex And The City

Jennifer Hudson’s New Song Makes Us Feel ‘Dangerous’ & We Like It! [EXCLUSIVE]

Jennifer Hudson Coins The Term ‘Jenniferizing’ & We’re Totally Intrigued… [EXCLUSIVE]

Jennifer Hudson Spills The Tea On ‘Sex And The City 3’ & We NEED For This To Happen was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sonya Eskridge Posted October 2, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: