HOAX: Magic Johnson Did Not Donate Blood To Cancer Patients

September is National Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Leukemia and Lymphoma Awareness Month. That is fact. But contrary to the cruel hoax article circulating that plays on the fears and prejudices of those people misinformed and uneducated about HIV/AIDS, NBA legend Magic Johnson did not donate blood to the cause.

NewsBuzzDaily.com “reports”:

Retired NBA star, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, has decided to run a blood drive in conjunction with American Red Cross to support the National Awareness Month for Leukemia and Lymphoma. So far, Johnson has had a of 1,827 donors including himself and has saved about 438 patients so far. Many people are finding it odd and a bit terrifying that Johnson is donating his blood as well since he has been diagnosed as HIV+ since November of 1991. Since then, it has been reported that Magic’s HIV cell count remains so low that it is considered dormant. Although considered dormant, the virus still lives within Johnson.

The following picture was attached to the article and has since spread like wildfire across social media:

This is not the first time that this story has gone viral, as reported by Buzzfeed back in 2013. The above picture of HIV/AIDS specialist Dr. David Ho drawing Johnson’s blood is from a 2012 Frontline documentary, Endgame: AIDS in Black America.

NewsBuzzDaily.com clearly identifies itself as a satirical website, stating at the bottom of all pages that it “is a combination of real shocking news and satire news. Please note that articles written on this site are for entertainment and satirical purposes only.”

The moral of the story here, people? Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see.

And if a site seems suspicious to you, before sharing it on social media, check out RealorSatire.com.

You’re welcome.

