AM BUZZ: Video Of Ray Rice Attacking His Wife Surfaces; Kelly Rowland’s Growing Bump & More

Mariah Carey Prepares To Sign Divorce Papers

Nick Cannon confirmed a separation between himself and wife Mariah Carey, and other tidbits of information are confirming that a divorce is imminent. Mariah has already started the divorce process, even though Nick has reportedly suggested other options to save their marriage. “Nick recently asked if she wanted to bring in a marriage counselor to help them with their issues,” a source told E! News. “But Carey is still upset about Cannon’s comments to the press regarding their troubles.”

To make matters worse, it’s alleged that Mariah is looking at houses in Atlanta, possibly for herself and “Dem Babies” – her and Cannon’s 3-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe – to live in. We really do hope things work out between Nick and Mariah in the end, but we also hope he didn’t cheat on her, as rumor has it!

