CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Is Being A Gang Member Chris Brown’s Side Hustle? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

R&B gangsters are in full swing! Turns out that the bullets that hit Suge Knight, might’ve been for Chris Brown. Listen to the audio player to hear why people are saying he’s gang affiliated!

Click here for more in the Front Page News and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Why Having Chris Brown’s Baby Is A Bad Look For Karreuche Tran [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Karreuche Tran Keeps Going Back To Chris Brown [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Did Karreuche Tran Use Chris Brown To Get Fame? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Chris Brown’s Hair Evolution

11 photos Launch gallery

Chris Brown’s Hair Evolution

Continue reading Chris Brown’s Hair Evolution

Chris Brown’s Hair Evolution

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Is Being A Gang Member Chris Brown’s Side Hustle? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Chris Brown , Chris Brown gang , Front Page , suge knight , Suge Knight shooting

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 10 hours ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 6 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close