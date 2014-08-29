Is Being A Gang Member Chris Brown’s Side Hustle? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads Leave a comment
R&B gangsters are in full swing! Turns out that the bullets that hit Suge Knight, might’ve been for Chris Brown. Listen to the audio player to hear why people are saying he’s gang affiliated!
