Eddie O BLOG: Stuff the Bus A Success!

Sunday we represented with Tha Lucky Spot Barber Shop for the “Stuff The Bus” campaign! This was just GREAT! It took place @ Walmart in the University area (North Tyron) & we were collecting school supplies for kids & we put them on a real bus! Theat bus will go & distribute the supplies when schoo returns. Tha Lucky Spot Barber Shop (who’s ALWAYS in the community) was in the house giving FREE…that’s right, FREE haircuts to the kids & the community! We want to thank everyone who came out & gave, & big shouts to my girl Dana from Motivation Marketing! Look for us again real soon doing anothercommunity event! Guess what else? I’m OUT!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: