Lance Gross has taken on a new role to represent Howard University’s Freshman Leadership Academy all over the world.

For his first assignment as the academy’s first ever global ambassador, Lance and 60 students from the program headed to China. While there, the students learned about what methods the Chinese employ in business, education, and leadership. In their down the group also got to take some of the local flavor.

MUST READ: Ava DuVernay and Fashion Fair’s “Say Yes” Film Featuring Lance Gross and Issa Rae

While the young adults were learning about a different culture, Lance was astonished by what he saw from the students.“I am very impressed with the Freshman Leadership Academy and honored to serve as its first global ambassador,” Lance said in a press release.

After returning home, the actor stronly encouraged making experiences like the one he just had part of a standard cirriculum.

MUST READ: More Black Males Excelling In Higher Education Despite Discouraging Stats

“I wish this program had been at Howard when I was a student,” said Lance, who is expecting a baby with his new fiance. “Every parent, teacher, professor, adviser, and employer should support making international experiences an essential and affordable component of a well-rounded education.”

READ MORE:

Top Three Online Educational Resources for Children

Ava DuVernay and Fashion Fair’s “Say Yes” Film Featuring Lance Gross and Issa Rae

Lance Gross On Love: ‘I Make Sure The Woman That I’m With Is Taken Care Of’

Lance Gross Becomes Global Ambassador For Howard University’s Freshman Leadership Academy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sonya Eskridge Posted July 16, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: