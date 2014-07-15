CLOSE
Old School Viewpoint
Eddie O BLOG: Carmelo Stays!

I must admit, I didn’t see this one coming. I KNEW that LeBron was going to choose to go back home, but I didn’t think Carmelo wanted to STAY @ home!?! My take on it? I feel like if he went to Chicago, him & LeBron would have met up in the Eastern Conference finals next season because clearly, those would have been the best two teams. Staying in New York could prove to be okay, maybe, but you just hate to see players like Melo (also Barkley, Malone, Ewing, Miller, to name a few) not get a ring! At the end of the day, Carmelo made the best decision for him & his family. Plus, he’s gettin’ that PAPER!!! Hahaha!!! Congrats Melo! Oh, & one of the most important things is….I’m OUT!!!

 

