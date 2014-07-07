Spill The Tea: Joseline Tweets About Cheating With Drake?

Joseline declared her independence all over Twitter on Friday once Stevie J confirmed their split!

There were some fireworks going off all over the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” couple’s timelines yesterday. The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess went on a tirade just hours after her husband Stevie told TMZ.com that he’d dumped her for cheating on him.

She didn’t do anything to deny accusations of her infidelity. In fact, she owned up to sleeping with other men behind Stevie’s back. From screen captures of her page on Friday, it looks like that included one tryst with their driver that happened in the couple’s lavish Atlanta-area home and an alleged hookup with Drake in the Great White North! She also claims to have slept with Nelly.

Joseline also hinted at possibly being infected with AIDS and intentionally spreading it through unprotected sex. She did not however comment on rumors that she’s pregnant. The post about her alleged health is an odd one that had many questioning the authenticity of her other claims.

It’s not clear whether any of this actually true, whether Joseline’s just talking big, or whether her account had been hacked. However, MadameNoire.com reports Stevie alleges that she cheated on him with more than 30 different men!

UPDATE: The tweets in question have been yanked from Joseline’s timeline. It looks like she hasn’t offered any explanation as to why on her official Twitter, so it’s possible that someone hacked her account.

