CLOSE
Old School Viewpoint
Home

Eddie O BLOG: USA vs. Belgium!

0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s on now, it’s on NOW!!! The United States soccer team vs. Belgium!! Go USA!!! That’s right, ya boy Eddie O has caught the FIFA World Cup Soccer bug! Hahaha!!! Well, the game is on right now & it seems like the United States has the upper hand as far as speed is concerned. Oh well, let me finish checking out this game with the 5 O’Clock Traffic Mix bangin’ in the studio! Stacey Blackman get it in fam, & GO USA!!! Oh…guess what else?? I’m OUT!!!

 

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 1 day ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close