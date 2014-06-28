K.Michelle Hits The Pole In ‘Rebellious Soul’ Musical First Look

K.Michelle’s is getting a little scandalous in the new teaser for her upcoming musical Rebellious Soul.

While Lifetime is busy cranking out biopics on Whitney Houston, Aaliyah, and Aretha Franklin, VH1 has quietly been working on K.Michelle’s latest production. She gave her followers on Instagram a first look at the movie, writing, “You ready? #RebelliousSoulMusical #AtlanticRecords #VH1.”

From the look of the preview below, K.Michelle will be giving us a little Players Club as she prepares to hit pole in the Idris Elba-directed musical.

The premiere of Rebellious Soul must be coming sooner than we think! This teaser was released just six months after K.Michelle first announced the project to Chicago’s WGCI “Morning Riot.”

“My album, Rebellious Soul, we turned it into a musical … it’s on VH1 and Idris Elba is the director,” she revealed back in January. “Idris heard it. Loved it. And we decided to team up on it.”

Despite the sexy preview K.Michelle also plans to deliver a few laughs with the musical! “I took every song on Rebellious Soul and turned it into a conversation and flipped it … kind of like a female Trapped in the Closet,” she explained. “We really wanted it to be focused on the story and fun and laugh and cry. People have been talking to me about a lot of acting roles, but this will be my first time being on the screen.”

Sonya Eskridge Posted June 28, 2014

