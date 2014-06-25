T.I. and Tiny may have their issues, but one thing is for sure, T.I. is loyal to his wife and family. The Hustle Gang rapper finally spoke out about going in on rapper Azealia Banks. Listen to the audio player to hear him discuss what he will do if someone disrespects his family in this edition of Hip Hop Spot!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: T.I. Goes All The Way In On Azealia Banks! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Azealia Banks Slams T.I.: “You’re A Clown!”

RELATED: Did Tiny Fire Shots At T.I. Over Mayweather Brawl? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

How T.I. Showed His Loyalty To Tiny [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com