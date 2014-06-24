Eddie O BLOG: Think Like A Man Too Review!

Well, well well! The much anticipated sequel “Think Like A Man Too” finished #1 @ the box office with a draw of 30 million! The sequel which stars pretty much the same cast from the original “Think Like A Man” bested the Jonah Hill & Channing Tatum comedy “22 Jump Street” by a slim margin (it was they’re 2nd week @ the box office). I personally thought the sequel was pretty good! I still liked the 1st one a little better, but this was a good follow up!! I think the addition of Gary Owen was a great move. That phone call to his kids when they were in jail? CLASSIC!!! Oh! My bag, I’m spoiling the movie for those that haven’t seen it! Hahaha!!! Well go check it out if you haven’t, I’ll definitely give it a thumbs up! Guess what ya’ll? I’m OUT!!!

