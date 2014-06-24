FINALLY: First Pictures Of Kerry Washington With Her New Baby Released

Kerry Washington has been spotted on a family outing with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha and their new daughter!

Paparazzi caught the “Scandal” star carrying baby Isabelle while the family took a quick stroll on Sunday afternoon. According to TheYBF.com, Kerry and Nnamdi were getting a little fresh air while they were out a friend’s house for a World Cup Party/BBQ in Los Angeles.

Kerry’s been very private about her home life, deftly dodging any questions about her 2-month-old daughter. She said during a recent interview that she felt very “blessed’ to be a mom, but she hasn’t told the public much about Isabelle.

Sunday’s outing was no different as Kerry kept her baby girl wrapped up in a blanket for the family walk. In shots released online, it looks like her hubby Nnamdi is onboard with the idea of keeping Isabelle away from prying eyes because he seemed to be protector mode when he saw the paparazzi.

Kerry had the situation handled as she kept the baby close to her chest and the blankets bundled over Isabelle’s head. That means photographers had no chance of getting a glimpse of the baby’s face, but they did spy her little legs.

Click here to check out all of the pics of Kerry, Isabelle and Nnamdi!

Sonya Eskridge Posted June 23, 2014

