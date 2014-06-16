CLOSE
How To Talk About Transgenders In The Media

Recently, many media outlets reported that R. Kelly’s child, Jaya Kelly came out as a transgender boy. Reports claim that Jaya would prefer to be called “Jay” and “dresses in boys clothing and emulates the testosterone fueled behavior of boys in her peer group.” Many members of the media reported on this discovery in such an insensitive and uneducated way, that it made me believe that many of us are confused about how to talk about a trans person or are so wrapped up in our own beliefs of sexuality, that insensitivity becomes the default.

