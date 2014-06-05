From Zoe Kravitz to Rihanna, Drake has pulled some of the hottest celebrity women. But how is he doing it? Well, outside of his charm and talent, Drizzy has been using another tactic to get the women he wants. Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear what strategy he’s been using that apparently works!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: 5 Reasons Women Love Drake [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Drake & Rihanna Are NOT Good For Each Other [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How Drake Instantly Made Himself More Likeable [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Drake’s Strategy For Getting The Hottest Celebrity Women [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com