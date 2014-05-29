12 Year Old Dunks In Game + 7 Other Kids That Make You Feel Like You’ve Underachieved [VIDEOS]

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfgU_8efXRQ%5D

That’s Jordan Toles. He’s 12 years old and in sixth grade. He’s also the #3 ranked basketball player in his 2020 class.

Recently, he became one of the youngest players to ever dunk in a game.

Whether his star continues to rise and he becomes an NBA superstar or he disappears from the public spotlight, he’ll always have this moment.

Jordan’s world is an elite place of standing where kids with uniquely magnified talents can make adults feel like they’ve wasted their lives. And there are more of these than you would possibly think, working hard to obliterate your self-esteem. Here are some of the best.

Two dancing young ‘uns

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3GiqHm5rQA%5D

Creepy North Korean super kids playing the guitar

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSedE5sU3uc%5D

Kid guitar player on Ellen

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNOo8jHrd2o%5D

Posted May 29, 2014

