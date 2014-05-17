POTUS Honors 60th Anniversary Of Brown Vs. Board Of Education: ‘We Recommit Ourselves To The Long Struggle’

Today marks the 60th anniversary of Brown vs. Board of Education, the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to desegregate public schools. President Obama paid tribute to the 1954 milestone with a White House address, attended by families of the plaintiffs, lead attorneys in the case Jack Greenberg and William Coleman and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

He described the Brown vs. Board of Education as “the first major step in dismantling the ‘separate but equal’ doctrine that justified Jim Crow.”

“As we commemorate this historic anniversary, we recommit ourselves to the long struggle to stamp out bigotry and racism in all their forms,” the president said. “We reaffirm our belief that all children deserve an education worthy of their promise. And we remember that change did not come overnight, that it took many years and a nationwide movement to fully realize the dream of civil rights for all of God’s children.”

Mr. Obama pledged to never forget the people who took “extraordinary risks in order to make our country more fair and more free.”

“Today, it falls on us to honor their legacy by taking our place in their march and doing our part to perfect the union we love,” he concluded.

First Lady Michelle Obama honored the historic day by visiting high school students in Topeka, Kansas, the location of the school board that initiated the case.

