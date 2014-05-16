Who Did Gabrielle Union Say She’s Not Inviting To Her Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

According to Gary With Da Tea, Gabrielle Union made an announcement listing the people who are NOT invited to she and Dwyane Wade‘s wedding. Gary doesn’t understand why she felt the need to tell us, but listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out the groups of people who won’t be in attendance!

