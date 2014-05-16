Sherri Shepherd’s Ex Wants Custody Of 9-Year-Old Son

Sherri Shepherd is a terrible mother according to her ex-husband, Jeffrey Tarpley.

The father of Shepherd’s 9-year-old special needs son is speaking out and demanding full custody of his son Jeffrey Jr.

According to TMZ, Tarpley claims that his son is being neglected by his mother, Sherri Shepherd who barely teaches Jeffrey Jr. anything. The father said his son is only at a 2nd-grade reading and writing level, and can’t tie his shoes.

The gossip site claims the boy’s father, is preparing to request full physical custody of their son. Tarpley has already filed an emergency request last month to modify the couple’s current custody arrangement.

Tarpley claims that Shepherd’s busy schedule, including her hosting show, “The View,” is why she has neglected their son.

Although Jeffrey Jr. is watched by nannies, the father is claiming that Shepherd’s help are

“unskilled nannies.”

Jeffrey Sr. is also claiming that his son’s hygiene has become an issue. Shepherd’s ex-husband lives in California and the TV host lives in New Jersey, causing a problem for him to help with the care of his son.

Shepherd also filed documents in response to her ex, claiming that Jeffrey Sr. is an absentee father who does not deserves his son’s time. A judge working the case has denied Jeffrey’s emergency request, but has set a hearing for July to settle the family matter.

Jeffrey Sr. did file his documents before Sherri’s current husband Lamar Sally, whom has filed for separation.

