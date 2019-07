By Frank Benjamin

Don’t forget this Saturday it’s the Soul Food Festival 2014!!

This year’s line will include, Chante Moore, Cameo, Lyfe Jennings, Kelly Price, Bootsy Collins and more. Don’t forget to listen to OldSchoool 105.3 for you chance to win, and get more information.

The livest party of the summer in Charlotte, goes down this Saturday, May 17th at Metrolina Fairgrounds.

For more information CLICK HERE NOW.

Also On 105.3 RnB: