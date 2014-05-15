Magic Johnson Responds To Donald Sterling’s Shenanigans: ‘We Just Got To Pray For Him’

When it comes to Donald Sterling, Magic Johnson says the only thing we can do is pray for the man.

If you watched the shamed Clippers owner’s interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper last night, then you know he attacked Johnson by claiming that he has AIDS and does nothing for the African-American community. Well, in response to those false allegations, the retired NBA star shared his thoughts during an interview with TMZ today.

First, he set the record straight about his health status. “I think when you come on, you should have your facts straight. I don’t’ have AIDS. I have HIV. Been living with HIV for 22 years,” he said. “That’s his opinion if he thinks I’m not a role model.”

MUST READ: Donald Sterling Apologizes For ‘Foolish” Remarks, Then Slams Magic Johnson: ‘He’s Got AIDS!’

“I’m a proud black man. I’m a leader in the black community and I take that role seriously,” Johnson added. He went on to list his accomplishments, which include sending more than 10,000 minorities to college, providing 150 students with scholarships through the Magic Johnson foundation, putting 50,000 minorities to work through his businesses and building 18 technology centers so kids can have access to computers. “I touch urban America in so many different ways. And I’m proud of my work,” he said.

Instead of throwing insults back, Johnson simply said we should pray for the 80-year-old who claims he’s not a racist. “Well you know, we got to pray for the man. I’m not going to sit here and let Donald Sterling disrupt my day, my year, my month. I’m a guy whose very secure with myself. I’m one of the most honest guys you’ll ever talk to. I got the respect of people and my partners for a reason,” he said. “I don’t know that young lady. I took a picture and all of a sudden I’m in the middle of this mess. But at the same time I will not let you attack me without responding. I responded for myself, you don’t want me to come to your games, I won’t come.”

MUST READ: V. Stiviano Says Donald Sterling Is Not A Racist, But Should Apologize

“I don’t have any ill feelings toward Donald,” he concluded. “I think we all should try to get him some help.”

Well said, Mr. Johnson. Well said.

RELATED STORIES

Donald Sterling Scandal Pushes NAACP LA Chapter President Leon Jenkins To Resign

Oprah Responds To Donald Sterling: ‘The Plantation Days Are Over!’

Check Out This Gallery

Magic Johnson Responds To Donald Sterling’s Shenanigans: ‘We Just Got To Pray For Him’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com