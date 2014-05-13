Donald Sterling Attacks Magic Johnson About His History With “AIDS”

Donald Sterling is finally speaking out and attacking Magic Johnson. The L.A. Clippers owner told Anderson Cooper during his CNN interview that Magic Johnson should be ashamed of himself for getting the AIDS disease.

Sterling said, “To do what [Magic] did and then get A.I.D.S. … I mean, come on.”

To make it clear, Magic does not have A.I.D.S., but he was diagnosed with H.I.V. back in 1991.

Sterling continued ranting saying, “Big Magic Johnson … what has he done? He’s got A.I.D.S.”

“What kind of a guy goes to every city and has sex with every girl? Then he catches H.I.V. … is that someone we wanna respect and tell our kids about? I think he should be ashamed of himself. I think he should go into the background.”

Watch the full interview here, and watch Magic Johnson respond on Anderson Cooper tonight at 8p.m.

