Did Sherri Shepherd’s Husband Lie About His Job? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gary With Da Tea reported Sherri Shepherd and her husband Lamar Sally are filing for divorce. New details about the split has surfaced, and it sounds like it could get ugly.  Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear what Lamar Sally is demanding from Sherri. Plus, hear if he lied to her about what he does for a living!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Did Sherri Shepherd’s Husband Lie About His Job? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

