National
#BoycottClippers Trends In Response To Donald Sterling’s Racist Rant

Donald Sterling

Black Twitter has created the #BoycottClippers hashtag in response to an epic, racist rant by L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling that was captured on tape.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Sterling can be heard chastising his Black Hispanic mistress V. Stiviano for posting pictures of herself and Black people on Instagram, including Magic Johnson.

Sterling said the picture of Stiviano and Johnson was embarrassing him in front of his friends. He insisted that she was supposed to be seen as a “delicate” Latina or White woman and that he preferred not to think about her Blackness. He then told Stiviano that he does not want her to publicly acknowledge Black people. 

Read more from TMZ:

– “It bothers me a lot that you want to broadcast that you’re associating with black people. Do you have to?” (3:30) 

– “You can sleep with [black people]. You can bring them in, you can do whatever you want.  The little I ask you is not to promote it on that … and not to bring them to my games.” (5:15)

– “I’m just saying, in your lousy f******* Instagrams, you don’t have to have yourself with, walking with black people.” (7:45)

– “…Don’t put him [Magic] on an Instagram for the world to have to see so they have to call me.  And don’t bring him to my games.” (9:13)

Donald Sterling’s Racist Rant

Magic Johnson called Sterling’s remarks a “shame.”

“It’s a shame that Donald Sterling feels that way about African-Americans,” Johnson told TMZ.

“He has a team full of amazing African-American basketball players that are working to bring a championship to Clippers fans. The Clippers also have a strong minority fan base.”

Johnson also tweeted the following:

Former Clippers point guard Baron Davis, who has long spoken out against Sterling’s racism, tweeted the following:

NBA executive vice president of communication Mike Bass said the league is conducting a “full investigation.”

“The remarks heard on the recording are disturbing and offensive, but at this time we have no further information,” said Bass.

Sterling has a documented history of allegedly racist behavior — he’s been sued twice by the federal government for allegedly refusing to rent apartments to Blacks and Latinos.

Click here to read more.

#BoycottClippers Tweets

Photos
