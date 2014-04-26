BoycottClippers Trends In Response To Donald Sterling’s Racist Rant

Black Twitter has created the #BoycottClippers hashtag in response to an epic, racist rant by L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling that was captured on tape.

UPDATED: L.A. Clippers Owner Donald Sterling: ‘Don’t Bring Black People To My Games’ [AUDIO]

Charles Barkley Responds To L.A. Clippers Owner Donald Sterling Controversy [VIDEO]

As previously reported by NewsOne, Sterling can be heard chastising his Black Hispanic mistress V. Stiviano for posting pictures of herself and Black people on Instagram, including Magic Johnson.

Sterling said the picture of Stiviano and Johnson was embarrassing him in front of his friends. He insisted that she was supposed to be seen as a “delicate” Latina or White woman and that he preferred not to think about her Blackness. He then told Stiviano that he does not want her to publicly acknowledge Black people.

– “It bothers me a lot that you want to broadcast that you’re associating with black people. Do you have to?” (3:30)



– “You can sleep with [black people]. You can bring them in, you can do whatever you want. The little I ask you is not to promote it on that … and not to bring them to my games.” (5:15)



– “I’m just saying, in your lousy f******* Instagrams, you don’t have to have yourself with, walking with black people.” (7:45)



– “…Don’t put him [Magic] on an Instagram for the world to have to see so they have to call me. And don’t bring him to my games.” (9:13)





Donald Sterling’s Racist Rant

Magic Johnson called Sterling’s remarks a “shame.”

“It’s a shame that Donald Sterling feels that way about African-Americans,” Johnson told TMZ.

“He has a team full of amazing African-American basketball players that are working to bring a championship to Clippers fans. The Clippers also have a strong minority fan base.”

Johnson also tweeted the following:

LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling's comments about African Americans are a black eye for the NBA.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 26, 2014

I feel sorry for my friends Coach Doc Rivers and Chris Paul that they have to work for a man that feels that way about African Americans.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 26, 2014

.@cjbycookie and I will never go to a Clippers game again as long as Donald Sterling is the owner.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 26, 2014

Former Clippers point guard Baron Davis, who has long spoken out against Sterling’s racism, tweeted the following:

That's the way it is…He is honest about what he believes in..Been going on for a long time, Hats off 2 the Team.. 4 playin above it all.— Baron Davis (@Baron_Davis) April 26, 2014

NBA executive vice president of communication Mike Bass said the league is conducting a “full investigation.”

“The remarks heard on the recording are disturbing and offensive, but at this time we have no further information,” said Bass.

Sterling has a documented history of allegedly racist behavior — he’s been sued twice by the federal government for allegedly refusing to rent apartments to Blacks and Latinos.

#BoycottClippers Tweets

What really is left for the @NBA to investigate? They have the smoking gun!! Suspend Donald Sterling aka the Grand Wizard! #BoycottClippers— Leslie Wimes (@WomenOnTheMove1) April 26, 2014

Love the team, but their owner is a modern day slave master. Really shocked to hear what happened. #DonaldSterling #BoycottClippers— Rahul Sood (@rahulsood) April 26, 2014

How can advertisers stand behind the @LAClippers now with Donald Sterling's racist comments on tape? #BoycottClippers @NBA @NBAONTNT @ESPN— BODYSHOTS (@3POINTGROTTO) April 26, 2014

PEOPLE WITH MONEY FEEL THEY CAN SAY WHAT THEY WANT PLEASE MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF HIM #BoycottClippers— IamShalakemia (@Shalakemia) April 26, 2014

In the simplest terms possible, it is the money-spending FANS, NOT the players themselves, that must #BoycottClippers. Players must play.— April (@ReignOfApril) April 26, 2014

#DonaldSterling has long been thought of as the worst owner in professional sports. Today he confirmed it. #BoycottClippers— Joe 'Monk' Pardavila (@joepardavila) April 26, 2014

REALITY CHECK: If you are defending Donald Sterling or dismissing criticism of his racist worldview you are a racist. #BoycottClippers— Zora N. Histon (@publiusterrance) April 26, 2014

#BoycottClippers how can u be a racist pig if most of your team including your coaching staff are black…….. #DonaldSterling— Saud A. AlTurki (@pavo_smallz) April 26, 2014

#BoycottClippers All Black Clippers should not play! And Blake just Play till Half time (It's funny because he's mixed)— Brandon Wilson (@BrandonKetchup) April 26, 2014

He said it himself. He doesn't want any blacks at his games. So let's give him what he asked for. #BoycottClippers— JJ Hairston (@JJ_Hairston) April 26, 2014

I am with the movement ……. Protest Clippers .. They were my favorite team not till Donald Sterling leaves #BoycottClippers— Raquel Harper (@ROCKTOPICS) April 26, 2014

There is little the @NBA can do to Donald Sterling, but there is a lot fans and players can do. Consumers vote every day. #BoycottClippers— Northwest Basketball (@NW_Basketball) April 26, 2014

Blacks must Boycott the Clippers. Racist owner making money on us but cant respect us. #BoycottClippers— Nelson Jr (@NelsonEmpowered) April 26, 2014

