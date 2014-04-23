CLOSE
National
Home

Marijuana Convicts Getting ‘Get Out Of Jail, Free’ Card

0 reads
Leave a comment

It truly is a new day in the US justice system. For the first time ever the government is offering leniency in the case of non-violent drug crimes.

president obama applauding animated gif - president obama applauding animated gif

Does this mean that everyone’s getting out? Nah. But the White House has tasked defense lawyers with suggesting inmates whose sentences were overly severe due to disproportionate application of drug laws on minorities.

president obama skateboard animated gif - president obama skateboard animated gif

You can almost hear the smiles forming on the faces of all those convicted marijuana users.

president obama smiling animated gif - president obama smiling animated gif

Every president has the ability to pardon convicts. Most of them traditionally wait for their last day in office to carry them out. Right now, Obama is drafting a list of hundreds, maybe thousands, of drug sentence-related convicts to get their time in prison dramatically reduced by his hand.

president obama dancing animated gif - president obama dancing animated gif

Remember those hardcore drug laws that punished crack users (mostly Black) waaay harder than cocaine users (mostly White)? Obama changed that in 2010 making sentencing for crack convictions less disproportionate. And now a bill is before Congress that if passed will reduce the sentences for up to 12,000 inmates who were sentenced under those old laws.

deal with it meme president obama animated gif - deal with it meme president obama animated gif

Check it out. We might kind of have a government for the people after all…that’s watching you 24/7. But that’s a whole ‘nother story.

president obama classified - president obama classified

Marijuana Convicts Getting ‘Get Out Of Jail, Free’ Card was originally published on giantlife.com

get out of jail free card , marijuana convicts

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 18 hours ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close