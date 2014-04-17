Estelle Toys With The Box In New Video ‘Make Her Say’

British R&B import Estelle is ready to give fans her third album. The lead single is for the slinky jam “Make Her Say (Beat It Up).” The song features themes of love, sex and passion so naturally the visual for the song has to match.

In Estelle’s video for “Make Her Say (Beat It Up),” three or four regular couples are interviewed about what they find attractive in each other, why they are together and how they like to express themselves in the bedroom.

Once the couples are interviewed, the song kicks in and we just get to see everyday people enjoying sexy time with their significant other. While most may write the video off as another song and video about sex, Estelle says the message of the video is deeper than that.

“This song is a part of a whole statement on what it means to be in a real relationship, on your terms. It represents ownership and embracing all of yourself as a human, plus good sex is always necessary.”

There is no word on the name of Estelle’s forthcoming project or when it will impact the streets, but we will keep you posted. Check the Chris Robinson directed clip below.

