A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Kerry Washington’s 1st Neutrogena Commercial!

Six months after being named Neutrogena’s new creative consultant, Kerry Washington’s first commercial is finally on the way. The “Scandal” star, who’s awaiting the arrival of her first child with hubby Nnamdi Asomugha, shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the upcoming TV spot on Instagram today.

“Yay! My 1st commercial with #Neutrogena debuts during #Scandal finale,” she wrote to her nearly 700,000 followers. “BTS sneak peek. #VisiblyEven #NTGSpokesperson.”

Rocking a mother-to-be glow and white dress, Kerry told the camera, “I’m really excited about being a new brand ambassador for Neutrogena. We had great music and great clothes and I just tried to, you know, bring my A game.”

The actress signed the deal with the skin care line last October. “The position is new for me and for them. It’s a way to be authentically involved in a real partnership with the company,” she said in an interview with People magazine. “Now I can be on an adventure with my fans where I’ll be able to hear feedback on the products…I live and work in makeup so I have a perspective on how a lip color works after eight hours on the set or an hour on the red carpet.”

According to Neutrogena’s General Manager Michelle Freyre, “Neutrogena is about making a difference in women’s lives. We partnered with Kerry because she’s an inspiration to women everywhere and shares this same value system,” she revealed. “Her work ethic, charity commitments and, of course, her ability to balance it all while also having beautiful, healthy skin, made this an obvious fit. She is truly aspirational to everyone.”

Check out the quick look, below.

