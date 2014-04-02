War Veteran Kills Self And 4 Others, Injures 16 At Fort Hood

A shooter who went on a rampage today at Fort Hood is reportedly dead. He reportedly killed four people and injured 16 before committing suicide. The shooter has been identified as an Iraq veteran named Ivan Lopez. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for mental illness.

In a statement Wednesday night, President Obama said, “We are going to get to the bottom of exactly what happened. We are heartbroken that something like this might have happened again.”

In 2009, Army Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan opened fire at Fort Hood, killing 13 people and injuring 32.

More coverage on CNN.

