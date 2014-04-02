Rapper Drake and former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel are besties…this is no secret. Johnny, who was the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner is by most accounts going to be one of the top draft picks in this year’s NFL Draft.

Although the 2014 draft is not until May 8th of this year Miss Info reports that Drake went ahead and dropped a song for that day ahead of time with a song called “Draft Day.”

The song samples Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and was produced by Boi-1da, Syk Sense, and Ducko McFli,

Have a listen to the song below…does it seem to address more than just Johnny?

Drake Drops New Song “Draft Day” was originally published on theurbandaily.com