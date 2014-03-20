When it came to her relationship with Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran was the defintion of a ride-or-die chick. This is way we were so shocked when she finally chucked the deuces earlier this month. Details surrounding her breakup with Breezy were not immediately released, but thanks to a new report by TMZ we have an inside scoop.

MUST READ: On Lockdown! Chris Brown Ordered To Stay Beyond Bars For Another Month

Brown allegedly hooked up with another girl during his 90-day court-ordered stay in rehab, but sources say this was not the reason Karrueche pulled the plug. The final straw came after she paid the singer a visit at the faculty last month. She went through his phone, and to her surprise, she found it was full of inappropriate texts from other girls.

According to TMZ’s insider, the 25-year-old model was extremely pissed because she held Brown down during numerous run-ins with the law and his on-again, off-again relationship with ex Rihanna.

As we reported earlier, the 24-year-old entertainer is currently behind bars. A judge ordered he stay in jail for a month after getting kicked out of his Malibu treatment facility. Sources say Brown was asked to leave after refusing to take a drug test, standing too close to a female client and mocking the program during a morning reflections session.

MUST READ: Chris Brown Still Loves Karrueche

While we do believed Karrueche is done for now, her history tells us she’ll most likely be back in Chris’ arms within six months. Tell us your thoughts on the “breakup” below.

RELATED STORIES

Rihanna’s #MCM Looks Alot Like Chris Brown + Other Celeb Crushes

Chris Brown Takes A Shot At Rihanna In Unheard Verse Of ‘I’m Still’

Check Out This Gallery

Karrueche Reveals The Real Reason She Split From Chris Brown! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com