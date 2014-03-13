CLOSE
Pure Foolery- Criminal Claims To Be Tupac And Tears Up Police Station

What is this man smoking’?! A 31 year old emotionally distraught man is responsible for false claiming the identity of late rapper Tupac Shakur and vandalizing Philadelphia Police vehicles and station. This fool broke out the windows on fourteen squad cars and a couple of windows at the police station. As was stated on nj.com

 

Video courtesy www.nj.com:

Pure Foolery- Criminal Claims To Be Tupac And Tears Up Police Station was originally published on theboxhouston.com

