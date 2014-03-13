PM BUZZ: Chris Brown Still Loves Karrueche; Kim K Steals Her Lil Sis’ Bikini & More…

Chris Brown Still Loves Karrueche

Every now and then, in between tossing chairs out of windows and rehab, Chris Brown does something that makes us say “aww.”

The recently diagnosed bi-polar singer and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Karrueche Tran are off-again but, that didn’t stop him from sharing his adoration for Tran on Twitter. “KAE will always be my heart. That ain’t changing,” he wrote before eventually deleting it (as usual).

Brown and Tran broke things off after he was released from his 90-day stint in rehab for anger management where he was diagnosed with the mental disorder and Posttraumatic stress disorder. We have to admit how good Chris is looking these days! The rehab really did him well.

Meanwhile, Chris’ ex, Rihanna is rekindling her relationship with Drake. She was spotted at his concert looking fab:

Ri Ri and Drizzy have been flaunting their new love around London. They were allegedly seen kissing while on a date. They were also spotted holding hands.

Zoe’s out, Ri Ri’s in. That Drake is such a lady’s man!

